ONLINE: Glenway Golf Park Redesign

media release: The city of Madison Parks Division has an exciting opportunity, through the generous donation of Michael and Jocelyn Keiser, to reimagine municipal golf in Madison so that it may flourish for generations to come. Michael Keiser, who draws his eco-centric inspiration from renowned naturalists as well as age-old public courses in Scotland and Ireland, approached Madison Parks and the Madison Parks Foundation, to redesign and reconstruct the 9-hole Glenway Golf Course.

The goal of the project is to implement the recommendations of the Task Force on Municipal Golf in Madison Parks at Glenway Golf Course. The project would improve the golf course, park, environment, and community. Michael has a deep understanding of golf course architecture and the ability to ensure high-level professional work on such a project. Michael has offered to donate both his knowledge and expertise in providing a professional redesign for the course and to provide the construction services required to build it in an expedited timeframe.

Join us for a Public Information Meeting on February 17, beginning at 6:00pm, to learn more about the proposed donation and potential project.

Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 6:00pm

Visit Parks Projects, Glenway Golf Park to learn more.