Glenway Woods Listening Session

media release: Mainly unknown, Glenway Woods is a 10-acre woodsy parcel adjacent to The Glen Golf Park (formerly Glenway Golf Course), Forest Hill Cemetery and the Southwest Commuter Path. Madison Parks has begun a process to develop the Glenway Woods Management and Sustainability Plan. As part of the planning process, the Madison Parks Division applied for planning assistance from the National Park Service, which provides community assistance to external partners for locally-led outdoor recreation and conservation projects through the Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance (RTCA) program. Early this spring, Michael Mencarini, a Community Planner with the Midwest RTCA Team, visited Madison and the Woods and will serve as an advisor to the Madison Parks Division for the next year as part of this project.

Two drop-in listening sessions will be held, July 13 and July 14, at Sequoya Library, 4330 Tokay Blvd, hosted by Mencarini to gather input on planning considerations and opportunities for future discussions related to Glenway Woods. Note, the sessions are the first of many opportunities for the community to share thoughts and ideas for Glenway Woods. The listening sessions are open to all and no appointment is necessary to attend. Drop-in anytime during the session hours.

For more information, see Parks Projects, Glenway Woods Planning Study