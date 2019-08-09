× Expand Angela Owens Ned Russin of Glitterer.

press release: Glitterer is a rock by Ned Russin - a New Yorker, by way of Northeastern Pennsylvania, a 29-year-old bassist and singer who made his name in music by playing in a band called Title Fight. Glitterer shares a new video for the song “1001” from the album Looking Through The Shades Out July 12 on ANTI-.

× Expand "1001" by Glitterer

Looking Through The Shades was recorded in the cozy carpeted basement of the Russin family home, in Kingston, Pa., and co-produced by indie-rock prodigy Alex Giannascoli (also known as (Sandy) Alex G) and the Arthur Rizk (Code Orange, Power Trip, Sumerlands, the 2018 Grammy Awards). The album contains Glitterer’s best-yet sonics and songs; it has been constructed in such a way as to evince a spirit — co-operative, semi-schizophrenic, greater than the sum of its parts — that is proper to rock bands and that is inaccessible to even the least self-involved Soundcloud rappers and bedroom artists. Simply put, Looking Through The Shades is the sound of a group of people playing music, together, in a room. Meanwhile, the lyrics are still reluctantly but rigorously self-aware, the choruses are still habit-formingly catchy, and the arrangements still carry not an ounce of excess fat.