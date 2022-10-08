Glitz: Hocus Pocus

media release: Bring to full rolling bubble. Add drag queens to enchant the scene. Mix the blood of vodka, with cranberry juice red. Turn three times, flip the hair on your head. Add a dash of lights and some extra glow Its Hocus Pocus Glitz, baby lets go. Join us for a Halloween drag & dance party on Friday, October 28 at The Sylvee hosted by Victoria Lynn featuring Kayos Lynn Mirage, Cass Marie Domino, Taysha Montenegro, Kameryn Kayde, Wynter da Bratt, Dee Dee Purr, Sage Umbra, Coco Monet, Keri Traid, Nia. The party will be equipped with a black catwalk for the performers to strut their stuff, brewed up drink specials, a a heap of halloween cheer. You know we want to see those costumes, so come all dressed up. Come be enchanted by a night of drag.