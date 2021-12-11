Global Artisan Fair

press release: Music! Coffee! Shopping! All at the Global Artisan Fair at the Chazen, Dec. 11, 12:30–2:30 p.m. Browse the jewelry and accessories crafted by artisans from Kenya, Mexico, Uganda, Nepal, and Ecuador while enjoying Steven Meyer's acoustic guitar music. The Winding Road, Smile Worldwide, and The Artisan Collective support fair trade and offer artisan-made gifts just in time for the holidays.

Organized by Myra Delikat, graduate student in the Bolz Center’s Arts and Creative Enterprise Leadership program.

