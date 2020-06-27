ONLINE: Global Pride

press release: On Saturday 27 June, Pride organisations from across the world will celebrate Global Pride 2020. With musical and artistic performances, speeches from activists and campaigners, and addresses by public figures, we will stream 24 hours of content that reflects and celebrates the beautiful diversity of LGBTI+ people everywhere.

Global Pride will be live-streamed and you can watch anywhere with a computer or mobile device and an internet connection. Sign up to the event on Facebook to make sure you get all our updates. When the broadcast is live you can either watch on our homepage at globalpride2020.org, or on our host Todrick Hall’s YouTube channel.

June 27 12:00 am Pre-Show Countdown

June 27 12:30 am Show Open - Welcome

June 27 12:40 am American Samoa, New Zealand, Marianas Islands

June 27 1:15 am Australia

June 27 3:10 am Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, Mongolia, Cambodia. Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand

June 27 5:10 am India and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal

June 27 6:20 am Main Stage Show

June 27 8:20 am Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq, Antarctica, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Belarus, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine

June 27 9:55 am Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Libya, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland

June 27 12:10 pm United Kingdom, Ireland Morocco, Portugal, Tunisia

June 27 2:10 pm Encore! Pride Highlights

June 27 2:30 pm Argentina, Bermuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Chile. Guyana, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuela

June 27 3:30 pm Canada, Colombia, Puerto Rico, USA

June 27 5:30 pm Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, USA

June 27 7:30 pm Main Stage Show

June 27 9:30 pm Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, USA

June 27 10:45 pm Canada, Mexico, USA

June 28 12:49 am USA, Canada, Italy

June 28 2:11 am Closing Program