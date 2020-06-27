ONLINE: Global Pride
press release: On Saturday 27 June, Pride organisations from across the world will celebrate Global Pride 2020. With musical and artistic performances, speeches from activists and campaigners, and addresses by public figures, we will stream 24 hours of content that reflects and celebrates the beautiful diversity of LGBTI+ people everywhere.
Global Pride will be live-streamed and you can watch anywhere with a computer or mobile device and an internet connection. Sign up to the event on Facebook to make sure you get all our updates. When the broadcast is live you can either watch on our homepage at globalpride2020.org, or on our host Todrick Hall’s YouTube channel.
June 27 12:00 am Pre-Show Countdown
June 27 12:30 am Show Open - Welcome
June 27 12:40 am American Samoa, New Zealand, Marianas Islands
June 27 1:15 am Australia
June 27 3:10 am Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, Mongolia, Cambodia. Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand
June 27 5:10 am India and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal
June 27 6:20 am Main Stage Show
June 27 8:20 am Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq, Antarctica, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Belarus, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine
June 27 9:55 am Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Libya, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland
June 27 12:10 pm United Kingdom, Ireland Morocco, Portugal, Tunisia
June 27 2:10 pm Encore! Pride Highlights
June 27 2:30 pm Argentina, Bermuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Chile. Guyana, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuela
June 27 3:30 pm Canada, Colombia, Puerto Rico, USA
June 27 5:30 pm Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, USA
June 27 7:30 pm Main Stage Show
June 27 9:30 pm Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, USA
June 27 10:45 pm Canada, Mexico, USA
June 28 12:49 am USA, Canada, Italy
June 28 2:11 am Closing Program