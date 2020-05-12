ONLINE: Global Resilience Summit

press release: Center for Healthy Minds Founder and Director Richard Davidson will be presenting at the Global Resilience Summit on Tuesday May 12. The summit is a free online event from May 12-17 to help cultivate individual and collective resilience to meet increasingly complex global challenges with wisdom, skillful means and compassion. Davidson's talk will focus on how you can improve your individual resilience.

Sign up to access all six days of the summit.

This Summit will have two amazing parallel and linked online venues:

The Main Summit Site, where each Day's Presenter Videos will be available for 48 hours viewing. The Main Summit Site will also include Live Sessions with your Hosts and Guided Resilience Practice Videos.