media release: Please put May 16 on your calendar and save the date to join us at the Margaret C. Winston Madison Opera Center for Glowsticks and Gershwin, a fundraiser for Opera in the Park 2024.

There is nothing quite like the joy of live music and the sight of the Opera in the Park audience lighting up the summer night sky with glowsticks. This summer's concert will be held on July 20 in beautiful Garner Park.

To put on this extraordinary concert requires many people and production elements, and we rely on our generous supporters to keep the concert free for everyone to attend.

Glowsticks and Gershwin will include picnic fare, libations, musical performances, a silent auction, and lots of fun. Tickets are $150 per person and go on sale on April 5.

Want to be help sponsor the party? Contact Beth Tolles about being one of the event's hosts.