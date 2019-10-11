Go Bananas for Fair Trade

press release:

5:00-6:00 PM Celebration of The World’s Largest Fair Trade Produce Display

6:30-7:00 PM Panel Discussion: What is Fair Trade

7:00-7:30 PM Q & A

Willy Street Co-op is going bananas for Fair Trade Month, Co-op Month, and Owner Appreciation Week by attempting the World’s Largest display of Fair Trade Produce. Bananas and avocados will be stacked to the ceiling for the event at Willy West in Middleton, and it’s all for a great cause.

“We are doing this because we want to draw attention to the Fairtrade International System, and we’re hopeful that this event will do just that,” said Willy Street Purchasing Director Megan Minnick. “In the rush of everyday life, it can be hard for any of us to stop and contemplate how our purchase of seemingly mundane items like bananas and avocados affects the lives of people across the world; but when you’re confronted with the world’s largest Fairtrade produce display, it’s tough to ignore!” The produce in the display meets rigorous social, economic, and environmental standards and is certified by Fairtrade America. Fairtrade America is the U.S. chapter of Fairtrade International, the original and global leader in certification with more than 30 years of experience working for fair trading practices in more than 30 countries across the globe. The Fairtrade Mark is the most trusted ethical label in the world.

With this event, Willy Street Co-op is announcing their plan to source Fairtrade certified avocados as their primary supply. The Co-op is already selling Fairtrade bananas. “By purchasing Fairtrade at your Co-op, you can be sure that your purchase is helping preserve and maintain healthy farming communities worldwide, not just locally,” said Minnick. In 2018, Willy Street Co-op’s three locations sold a total of 10,182 boxes of Fairtrade bananas, a little more than 400,000 pounds. Not only did those purchases support farmers and workers via the Fairtrade Minimum Price and other standards, but they generated $10,182 in Fairtrade Premium money that went directly back to the farming communities that grew those bananas.

"We are proud that Willy Street has made this decision and hope their members and shoppers understand the rarity of this product,” said Jessica Jones-Hughes with Equal Exchange. “Willy Street Co-op members and shoppers will not only have access to purchasing bananas and avocados that align with their Co-op values, but they will also have the opportunity for deepening the understanding of the impact of their purchases and what Fairtrade means. The attempt at the World's Largest Fair Trade produce display is a fun, creative example of Willy Street Co-op thinking outside the box to raise awareness about Fairtrade.”

“The creation of the World's Largest Fair Trade Produce Display is a testament to the increased consumer demand for Fairtrade certified options,” said Fairtrade America Chief Operating Officer Bryan Lew. “Behind each purchase of Fairtrade certified produce is a network of 1.6 million small shareholder farmers and workers who continue to face pressing challenges every day. From climate change to volatile global prices, purchasing Fairtrade certified produce is more important now than ever."