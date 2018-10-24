Go Big Read Book Discussion

press release: Join in the discussion of UW-Madison’s 2018 Go Big Read Book, “The Death and Life of the Great Lakes,” by Dan Egan. Egan, a reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and a senior water policy fellow at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's School of Freshwater Sciences, tells the story of the Great Lakes and the ecological catastrophe happening right before our eyes, blending the epic story of these bodies of water with an examination of the perils they face and the ways we can restore and preserve them for generations to come.