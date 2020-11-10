ONLINE: Go Big Read Book Discussion

press release: Madison Public Library will host virtual book discussions of Parkland via Zoom in October and November 2020. Please click the links below to register and receive a link to join the discussion.

Tuesday, November 10, 7 pm - Sign up

Wednesday, November 18, 1 pm - Sign up

These discussions are a partnership between Madison Public Library, the UW-Madison iSchool, and the following libraries:

Baraboo Public Library

Belleville Public Library

Columbus Public Library

E.D. Locke Public Library (McFarland, WI)

Jane Morgan Memorial Library (Cambria, WI)

Kilbourn Public Library (Wisconsin Dells, WI)

Middleton Public Library

Oregon Public Library

Stoughton Public Library

Verona Public Library

View the pre-recorded keynote with author Dave Cullen and Jaclyn Corin here.