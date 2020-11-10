ONLINE: Go Big Read Book Discussion
press release: Madison Public Library will host virtual book discussions of Parkland via Zoom in October and November 2020. Please click the links below to register and receive a link to join the discussion.
Tuesday, November 10, 7 pm - Sign up
Wednesday, November 18, 1 pm - Sign up
These discussions are a partnership between Madison Public Library, the UW-Madison iSchool, and the following libraries:
Baraboo Public Library
Belleville Public Library
Columbus Public Library
E.D. Locke Public Library (McFarland, WI)
Jane Morgan Memorial Library (Cambria, WI)
Kilbourn Public Library (Wisconsin Dells, WI)
Middleton Public Library
Oregon Public Library
Stoughton Public Library
Verona Public Library
View the pre-recorded keynote with author Dave Cullen and Jaclyn Corin here.