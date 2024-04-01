media release: Learn how to get around the city with help from Metro Transit! Whether you're looking to navigate the bus system or find alternative options, these helpful information sessions led by Metro employees will connect you to the services that are right for you. Several sessions are planned in library locations between January and March 2024.

Go By Metro (with Metro Transit)

Get the latest scoop on BRT (Bus Rapid Transit). Metro employees will answer your questions about BRT and provide assistance in English and Spanish.

No registration required; all are welcome.