Go with the Flow
media release: Join Kanopy’s Miye Bishop for 75 good energy minutes of gentle to chakra aligning, mindful flow in a special vinyasa yoga class on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 1:30 PM, benefiting Kanopy’s upcoming production “Kanopy Redux: No Limits”.
At The Kanopy Center for Modern and Contemporary Dance, 329 W. Mifflin Street (Around the corner from the Overture center for the Arts).
Stay for a glass of bubbly, fresh juices and other refreshments after the session and learn about Kanopy’s show-stopping 2022-23 season at the Overture Center. Drawings for two pairs of tickets to Kanopy’ s season opening performance of Kanopy Redux: No Limits, and other small surprises.
All ages and levels are welcome. Our capacity is limited. $30 class fee. Please reserve your Vinyasa Yoga Benefit Class now.