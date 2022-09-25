Go with the Flow

Kanopy Center for Modern and Contemporary Dance 329 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join Kanopy’s Miye Bishop for 75 good energy minutes of gentle to chakra aligning, mindful  flow in a special vinyasa yoga class on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 1:30 PM, benefiting Kanopy’s upcoming production  “Kanopy Redux: No Limits”.  

At The Kanopy Center for Modern and Contemporary Dance, 329 W. Mifflin Street (Around the corner from the Overture center for the Arts).

Stay for a glass of bubbly, fresh juices and other refreshments after the session and learn about Kanopy’s show-stopping 2022-23 season at the Overture Center. Drawings for two pairs of tickets to Kanopy’ s season opening performance of Kanopy Redux: No Limits, and other small surprises.  

All ages and levels  are welcome. Our capacity is limited.  $30 class fee. Please reserve your Vinyasa Yoga Benefit Class now.

Fundraisers, Health & Fitness
