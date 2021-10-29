ONLINE: Going to Temple

press release: Encore announces our first show of the 2021-2022 season - our 22nd season! Going to Temple October 29-November 13, 2021 Originally produced in 2013, this revised version of Going to Temple brings back the epic adventure of Joshua and his Aunt Lauren as they leave the security of home behind on a quest to meet Temple Grandin. On their journey, they meet fascinating characters and make some compelling discoveries along the way. This play focuses on Joshua, a person with autism, his family dynamics and how he fits into society.

Written by KelsyAnne Schoenhaar; Directed by Heather Renken assisted by Clarice Lafayette.

Show times are:

Video will be available from October 29 at 7pm to November 13 at 11pm.

Suggested donation is $20 per person for general admission and $5-10 for students, seniors & people with disabilities.

Go to http://encorestudio.org/tickets - follow the links for payment.

The link for the video will be included in the receipt

ABOUT ENCORE STUDIO FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS:

Founded in September of 2000, Encore was the first professional theatre company for people with disabilities in Wisconsin and one of very few in the United States. Encore’s home theatre is the Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre at Encore Studio, in Madison, WI; however, they also play to conferences in Madison, throughout Wisconsin, and beyond. Many of the Encore repertory actors have also appeared elsewhere in professional theater, video and film.

Encore has produced over fifty original productions primarily focusing on people with disabilities. ###