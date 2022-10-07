media release: ENCORE CINEMA - GOING TO TEMPLE: October 7, 8 at 7pm; October 9 at 2pm; October 14 & 15 at 7pm.

Encore is excited to be able to welcome patrons back to the Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre with a showing of, “Going to Temple”. Filmed during the height of the pandemic, all actors wear masks. We weren’t sure if it was going to work… but we had very supportive online audiences. Encore fans are the best!

We plan to offer the best cinema experience we can offer in our little theatre, complete with soda and popcorn available from our concessions. Regular suggested donation is $10 and $5 for students, seniors and people with disabilities as a suggested donation.

Going to Temple runs 1 hour and 15 minutes with talkbacks will follow all showings (plan an additional 15- 20 minutes if you plan to stay for the talkback)

Written by KelsyAnne Schoenhaar, directed by Heather Renken with assistance by Clarice Lafayette, Going to Temple, was originally produced in 2013. This revised version of Going to Temple brings back the epic adventure of Joshua and his Aunt Lauren as they leave the security of home behind on a quest to meet Temple Grandin. On their journey, they meet fascinating characters and make some compelling discoveries along the way. This play focuses on Joshua, a person with autism, his family dynamics and how he fits into society.

Located at Encore Studios - The Mary Dupont Theatre | 1480 Martin Street | Madison, WI 53713

Suggested donation is $10 per person for general admission and $5 for students, seniors & people with disabilities. Payments accepted at the door or online. Go to http://encorestudio.org/tickets - follow the links for payment.