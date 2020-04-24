press release: Joshua hopes to change the world. He has a very high I.Q. and thinks in pictures – very much like his hero, Temple Grandin. Joshua is convinced that meeting Ms. Grandin is his calling, which leads to an adventure and road trip few people could imagine. Lauren, his older sister, doesn’t have to imagine, as she is coerced into being Joshua’s driver and support system on their journey west. The two siblings traverse the highways on their way to a conference in Colorado hoping meet Joshua’s idol and fulfill his dreams.

“Going to Temple” is a comedy that focuses both on the complications of family and how important it can be in supporting persons with disabilities. High-functioning Autism and obsessive- compulsive disorder are on the menu in this epic Encorian adventure.

“Going to Temple”, written by KelsyAnne Schoenhaar, is directed by Lead Artistic Associate Heather Renken with Jessica Jane Witham and Schoenhaar.

Show times are:

April 24, 25, May 1, 2, 8 and 9 @ 8pm; One matinee Sunday, May 3 @ 2pm.

Tickets may be reserved by calling 608-255-0331

or email your reservations to: tickets@encorestudio.org

Ticket prices are $20 for general admission and $10 for students, seniors & people with disabilities.

There will be limited seating so reserve your tickets early!

ABOUT ENCORE STUDIO FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS:

Founded in September of 2000, Encore is one of very few professional repertory theatre companies in the United States and is comprised of people with developmental disabilities, mental health disabilities, physical disabilities and traumatic brain injuries. Encore’s home theater is the Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre at Encore Studio, in Madison, WI; however, they also play to conferences in Madison, throughout Wisconsin, and beyond. Many of the Encore repertory actors have also appeared elsewhere in professional theater, video and film.

Encore has produced over fifty original productions primarily focusing on people with disabilities.