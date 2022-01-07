Golden Donna, Elfscape, Imaginary Friend, Taimbot, Tolerance

media release: Vinyl and Bass, First Fridays : January 7

but it’s more like Vinyl and SPACE. since DISCO T : New Years Eve is the friday before it didn’t make sense for VnB to do two bangers in a week. so we’re taking this opportunity to chillax and get weird with some of our favorite artists who like to think outside the box with their machines.

in addition Road Flare Visuals will be providing 360 degree tripped out eye candy to enhance the mu.sick. extra tables and seating will be provided on and around the dancefloor if you just want to sit back and take it all in while sipping on a fine beverage or two.

this is an experiment in experimental that we’re excited to try out. buckle up, keep your hands inside the vehicle, and enjoy the ride.

GOLDEN DONNA/Silva Electronics, Portland, textural, fever dream techno

ELFSCAPEAbstrakt Xpressions, somewhere, rhythmic leftfield bass vibes

IMAGINARY FRIEND/1/2 Wild Stallion, Stevens Point, heavy shred dj shadow tribute

TAIMBOT/Space 7, Milwaukee, experimental modular live pa

TOLERANCE/Strictly Discs, Madison, ambient, mountains in the sea

Crucible Madison, 9PM - 2:15AM

$10 / 21+ Tickets At Door Only! Free parking in the venue lot and on street.

Vinyl and Bass is a friendly, safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all.

Current Crucible COVID policies: https://www.cruciblemadison.com/covid-policies MASKS ARE NO LONGER REQUIRED!

For those who can't make it in person, Vinyl and Bass will be live streamed on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/jiggyjamz608. If you watch please tip if you can to help with production costs.

Check out the Vinyl and Bass Mixcloud page for monthly Hype mixes and some recorded sets from previous fridays. https://www.mixcloud.com/vinylandbass/