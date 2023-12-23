media release: Purse String Productions presents... The Golden Girls Holiday Special! Twas just around Christmas and the house is full of woes. For each of our girls: Sophia, Blanche, Dorothy, and Rose. A time that should be filled with merriment and cheer has been replaced with feelings of worry and fear. A situation for which they just became aware Has led each of them to express a moment of prayer. Starring Dear Ruthie as Dorothy Zbornak, Dita Von as Blanche Devereaux, Brandon Herr as Rose Nylund, Marcee Doherty-Elst as Sophia Petrillo, Special Guest Star: Spencer Ricks as Grace. Directed by Robert Sharon; Written by Anthony Torti.

$10.