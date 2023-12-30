media release: Purse String Productions presents... The Golden Girls Holiday Special! Twas just around Christmas and the house is full of woes. For each of our girls: Sophia, Blanche, Dorothy, and Rose. A time that should be filled with merriment and cheer has been replaced with feelings of worry and fear. A situation for which they just became aware Has led each of them to express a moment of prayer. Starring Dear Ruthie as Dorothy Zbornak Dita Von as Blanche Devereaux Brandon Herr as Rose Nylund Marcee Doherty-Elst as Sophia Petrillo Special Guest Star: Spencer Ricks as Grace Directed by Robert Sharon Written by Anthony Torti Tickets just $20/person