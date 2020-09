ONLINE: Gonerfest

media release: it's going to be awesome but we need everyone online and having a big time to make it fun.No interaction, no Gonerfest fun. Since you can't come to Gonerfest, we're bringing Gonerfest to you!

The best parts of Gonerfest: THE MUSIC! THE PEOPLE! AND MEMPHIS!

Fun bands, events, movies and more- it's a Gonerfest! Hang out with fellow Gonerfesters from around the world in Memphis-themed chat rooms...

just like you're up in the Lamplighter at 5am!

Has anything like this been done before? Not on this budget! Sponsors bailed so this festival is brought to you by the generosity of those who bought tickets to Gonerfest 17 in advance as well as the fine people at Memphis Made Brewery. We are charging to help cover additional expenses, and to pay bands.

TICKETS HERE!

Every ticket includes a sticker sheet. Bonus ticket includes t-shirt and koozy!

Max fun! FEATURING OVER 20 BANDS; EXCLUSIVE LIVE PERFORMANCES FOR GONERFEST 17 FROM AROUND THE WORLD AND IN MEMPHIS, TOO

Including a remote stage in Auckland!

Bands Include:

CHEATER SLICKS (Columbus, Ohio); QUINTRON & MISS PUSSYCAT with Sam Yoger on drums (New Orleans); JACK OBLIVIAN & THE SHEIKS (Memphis); MELENAS (Pamplona, Spain); THE REBEL (London); MARY TEE & BRUCE BRAND (London); MICK TROUBLE (New York); GEE TEE (Sydney, Australia); ARCHAEAS (Louisville, Kentucky); DAVID NANCE (Omaha); EN ATTENDANT ANA (Paris); BLOODBAGS (Auckland, New Zealand); DICK MOVE (Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand); OUNCE (Auckland); GUARDIAN SINGLES (Auckland) THIGH MASTER (Toowoomba, Australia); MICHAEL BEACH (Melbourne, Australia); EXBATS (Tucson); TRUE SONS OF THUNDER (Memphis); LOUSY SUE (Indianapolis, Indiana); ABE WHITE (New Orleans); NICK ALLISON (Austin); SABA LOU (Berlin, Germany); ZERODENT (Perth, Australia); BIG CLOWN (Memphis) and a few more to be confirmed!

FEATURING A NEW GONER BRAU FROM MEMPHIS MADE BREWERY! MEMPHIS FOLKS, GRAB THESE WHEN YOU SEE 'EM! WORKING ON DELIVERY OPTIONS AS WELL!

FEATURING RICH EVANS' "RODNEY" EXHIBIT: RICH HAS CREATED A PORTRAIT OF RODNEY DANGERFIELD EVERY DAY IN 2020. WE ARE DISPLAYING OVER 200 OF THESE PORTRAITS IN AN EXPERIMENTAL ONLINE ART GALLERY / VIDEO GAME DEVISED BY ROBERT CRAIG III (BUCK BILOXI).

FEATURING THE US PREMIERE OF THIS MOVIE SHOULD NOT EXIST: COUNTRY TEASERS, WITH MUCH FOOTAGE OF THE COUNTRY TEASERS / OBLIVIANS TOUR IN 1994. UNRELEASED BONUS FOOTAGE WILL BE SHOWN!

THE WORLD PREMIERE OF YOU GOT TO MOVE: THE SACRED & THE SECULAR IN THE HILL COUNTRY, A FILM BY TYLER KEITH

AND MORE SHORT FILMS!

FEATURING PANEL DISCUSSIONS

- FILMMAKERS DISCUSS THE MAKING OF THIS FILM SHOULD NOT EXIST

- ROSS JOHNSON TALKS ABOUT HIS NEW BOOK BARON OF LOVE: MORAL GIANT AND TELLS STORIES OF MEMPHIS, ALEX CHILTON, PANTHER BURNS, AND LIFE AS ONLY ROSS KNOWS IT

- MICHAEL HURTT TALKS ABOUT HIS NEW BOOK ON FORTUNE RECORDS, MIND OVER MATTER, COWRITTEN BY THE LATE BILLY MILLER OF NORTON RECORDS.

PLUS:

MEMPHIS LOCATION-THEMED CHAT ROOMS

- HANG OUT WITH FELLOW GONERFESTERS IN VIRTUAL HI TONE, MURPHYS, BUCCANEER, LAMPLIGHTER, GONER STORE, MEMPHIS MADE, PAYNE'S, GUS' FRIED CHICKEN and/or OTHER SPOTS!

COOKING DEMONSTRATION FROM "THE MAYOR OF GONERFEST" ERIC BIGARM AND STACY

KONDOR YO YO TROUPE featuring King Louie & Jheri McGillicuddy

THE END OF THE GONER BOARD Ceremony with Mark Beef and Useless Eater

AND SUPER SURPRISES

*Scheduled acts may change due to COVID restrictions, internet availability, and other factors.