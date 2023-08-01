Good Bad & Ugly Golf Outing

Annual The Business Forum fundraiser, noon, 8/1, The Bridges (registration 11 am; social 4 pm). $90 ($30 social only).

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly Golf outing takes place in July, and is a popular event for members and guests. This laid-back, fun outing is open to anyone and everyone – whether you’re a great golfer or just starting out, we’d love to have you.

The golf outing is an important fundraiser for our Scholarship Program. In addition to a 9-hole scramble, we also feature a raffle, wine pull, hole games, and a relaxed dinner program. We are excited to partner with LPGA - Madison every year on our golf outing, making it a combined networking event to introduce members from each organization.

Hole sponsorships for the golf outing are available, and are a fantastic way to get one-on-one time with each golfer. In addition to being featured in all the golf outing materials, each sponsor is allowed to set up a table and games at their respective holes and connect with all our guests.