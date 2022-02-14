press release: Author and poet Rita Mae Reese will discuss "Good Country People” — a celebrated short story by Flannery O’Connor — at the Goodman Center’s monthly “Humanities in Community” public lecture/discussion series.

Rita Mae will also read poetry along with a discussion of O’Connor and her inspirations (including French philosopher Simone Weil). In particular, we will investigate the uses of humor, poetry and O’Connor in our current climate of conspiracy theories and rising fascism.

MASKS REQUIRED for attendance. Call Goodman Reception at (608) 241-1574 to confirm availability of VIRTUAL participation. For details and a link to the short story go to: www.uproar21.us/next

Rita Mae Reese is a recipient of a Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Award, a Stegner fellowship in fiction, a “Discovery”/The Nation award, a Pamaunok Poetry Prize, and Poetry among other awards. The Association of Independent Commercial Producers Midwest Trade Show showcased her animated video from the title poem of her first book,“The Alphabet Conspiracy.” In 2016, Denise Duhamel selected Rita’s second book,“The Book of Hulga,” for the Felix Pollak Prize. Rita co-directs literary arts at the Arts & Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St., Madison.