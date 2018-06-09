× Expand Processed with VSCO with c1 preset

press release: Friday, May 4, 4 -10 pm; Saturday, June 9, Saturday, July 28, and Saturday, September 15, 11 am - 5 pm; at One-OneThousand, 78 N Bryan St, 53714

Let’s meet our makers and get our hands on handcrafted home and lifestyle goods made in the Midwest. Good Day Market is a highly curated shopping event featuring food, drinks, handmade goods and the artisans that make them. Join us for a series of mini-markets aka pop-up shops showcasing makers in person and a styled retail area with goods from a variety of makers. Plus demos + more. These events are free and open to all.