press release: September 28 is National Good Neighbor Day, and in 2019 the neighborhoods of Madison’s 13th Aldermanic District (Bay Creek, Monona Bay, The Triangle, Greenbush, Vilas, and Dudgeon-Monroe) are working to organize a Good Neighbor Gathering for the entire city to enjoy.

We hope to make this an annual event that someday may rival the great festivals of Madison’s east side. This first year’s event will be smaller than those, yet will set the tone for what the Good Neighbor Gathering can become.

Djay Mando will be on hand to spin tunes during the day, and Madison’s Kinfolk will provide live entertainment starting at 6 pm. Fun, engaging and meaningful activities for all ages, including Science is Fun!. a Bounce House provided by the Boys & Girls Club, Anji Play, Fit2Go Van, and a Shoreline Clean-up (at Bernie’s Beach).

The shoreline clean-up will be from 1 – 3pm, with the rest of the Good Neighbor Gathering activities running from 3pm to 8pm at Brittingham Park.

This is a free, all ages, family-friendly event.

For more information, contact Tag Evers, 608.219.9676