Good Night (Not Really): Let's Count Forward AND Backward Family Pajama Party

media release: School's out for winter break, so put on your coziest pajamas and join local author Nan Evenson (Bogue) for a fun and interactive event inspired by her new picture book, Good Night (Not Really): Let's Count Forward AND Backward. We'll read this "humorous and spirited counting tale for young readers" (Kirkus Review) together before enjoying some activity stations based on the book. Toddlers and preschoolers won't want to miss this special storytime with a twist, and siblings of all ages are welcome. Pajamas are optional. We'll also have a grand-prize drawing for a make-your-own green cupcake kit!

About the book: The first in the "Not Really" series, Good Night (Not Really) has received numerous accolades and recognition for providing fun counting practice both forward AND backward.

Five Star Review - Readers' Favorite

Second Place Educational/Instructional - Purple Dragonfly Awards

Finalist - Wishing Shelf Book Awards

Finalist - International Book Awards

Author Nan Evenson and Kiev-based Ukranian illustrator Karina Matkevych are already at work on the next book in the Not Really series, The Terrible Day (Not Really): Let's Count by Twos.