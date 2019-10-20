press release:Good Noise Neighbors' Festival

Sunday, October 20, 2:00-6:00PM

It's time to dance together in Blooming Grove! Neighbors of Blooming Grove (the town inside of Madison) are putting on a music festival on October 20 at Thurber Park off of Fair Oaks and Milwaukee Street. Along with gathering together, we will raise money for Safe Skies Clean Water Coalition. We will have information about the proposed F- 35s and ways you can share your opinion.

We will have special guests, food, beverages, and fun. Dance in our park and learn about news affecting our community. This is a free event. Donations are welcomed.

2:00 Forward! Marching Band

3:00 JimmySugarcane People

4:00 Tony Castaneda's Latin Jazz Thing

5:00 VO5

Sponsors: Star Liquor, Solidarity Realty, LLC, WORT FM

You can help us out by giving what you can: gf.me/u/vvpv5p Donations cover the cost and any extra funds will go to Safe Skies Clean Water WI.