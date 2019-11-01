Good Time

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: USA | 101 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Connie Nikas embarks on a twisted odyssey through New York City's underworld to get his brother Nick out of jail.

"An intoxicating downer odyssey," - Little white Lies

"Pattinson plays a blinder in this gripping, gritty grindhouse-meets-arthouse heist movie," - Total Film

