Jesse Chieffo Justin Leon sitting in an ornate chair. Justin Leon

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by JUSTIN LEON:

Justin's unique style stems not from focusing on our differences but rather our commonalities. His ability to find the funny in his experiences with life, love, fatherhood, and loss allows him to relate to, connect with, and capture any crowd. From the moment he walks on stage, Justin’s poise captivates the audience as he takes them on a comedic journey while expanding their frame of thought along the way; leaving the audience laughing, reflecting, and wanting more.

Performances by: Justin Leon, Hunter Hirsh, Dana Ehrmann, Sam Dicke

Hosted by: N﻿oah Mailloux

Plus live piano by Matt Jordan!

Doors open at 9:30PM, show starts 10PM.Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/607605144108678

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.