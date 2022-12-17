× Expand CJ Bown A close-up of Ton Johnson. Ton Johnson

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by TON JOHNSON:

Anton "Ton" Johnson has energetic storytelling and delivery that makes his material relatable to a wide range of audiences. A Milwaukee native, Ton is the reigning champion of Wisconsin’s most prestigious contest, the Madison’s Funniest Comic Competition. He has performed all over the country and worked with touring headliners such as Damon Wayans Jr., Tim Dillon, Charlie Berens and more.

Performances by: T﻿on Johnson, A﻿ndrew Rynning, D﻿arrell Cochran, B﻿en O'Connell

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 9:30PM, show starts 10PM.Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1145956312705137

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.