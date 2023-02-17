× Expand Jesse Chieffo A person on stage. Antoine McNeail

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by ANTOINE MCNEAIL:

Antoine McNeail is a comedian who tells the raw truth and has thoughtful insight to his humor. Originally from Milwaukee, he has become a staple in the Madison and Midwest comedy scenes and has been featured on Comedy on State's "Best of the Midwest" showcase. Antoine discusses topics from all facets of life including music, family, church, culture, dating, current events, and much more. He also produces and hosts a monthly show called the Comedy & Poetry Jam via his production company 1Motion Out Reach Enterprise.

Performances by: Antoine McNeail, Hayden Fredriksen, Reier Cammerman, Dan Gantman

Hosted by: N﻿oah Mailloux

Doors open at 9:30PM, show starts 10PM.Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/866487827977410

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.