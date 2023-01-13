× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Rich D'Amore. Rich D'Amore

media release: FRIDAY, JANUARY 13: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by RICH D'AMORE:

Rich D'Amore has a goofy, laid-back style that engages audiences of all types. A regular at Comedy on State and The Laughing Tap, Rich is a seasoned comedian whose lovable energy and hilarious takes on being a dad have entertained crowds all over the Midwest. He's opened for many national headliners including Kyle Kinane, Rory Scovel, & Dana Gould.

Performances by: Rich D'Amore, H﻿ayden Fredriksen, O﻿livia Witt, P﻿eggy Hurley and s﻿pecial guests!

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 9:30PM, show starts 10PM.Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/833600807983023

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.