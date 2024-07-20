× Expand Erik Schwertdfeger Noah Mailloux on stage. Noah Mailloux

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by JOE EAMES:

Joe Eames is a comedian from Chicago who performs all over the country and has opened for national touring headliners such as Sam Tallent, Jessica Kirson, and Adam Ray. Joe’s anecdotal and self-deprecating material has delighted audiences and concerned his loved ones. Joe got an English Degree so we’re all really hoping this comedy thing keeps working out for him.

With supporting performances by: Mark Vegas, John McCombs, special guests!

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets $15 advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.