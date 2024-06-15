× Expand Erik Schwerdtfeger Jessica Mance on stage. Jessica Mance

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by JESSICA MANCE:

Jessica Mance is a Chicago-based comedian originally from Northern California. She produces Sashay: A Queer Comedy and Drag Brunch at Laugh Factory. Jessica has performed at Zanies, Comedy Bar, and other amazing venues across the country and internationally.

With supporting performances by: Quinn James, Will Santino

Live piano by: Matt Jordan

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets $15 advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1592014374908340/