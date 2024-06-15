Good Vibes

Buy Tickets

Cardinal Bar 418 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by JESSICA MANCE:

Jessica Mance is a Chicago-based comedian originally from Northern California. She produces Sashay: A Queer Comedy and Drag Brunch at Laugh Factory. Jessica has performed at Zanies, Comedy Bar, and other amazing venues across the country and internationally.

With supporting performances by: Quinn James, Will Santino

Live piano by: Matt Jordan

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets $15 advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1592014374908340/

Info

Cardinal Bar 418 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
LGBT
Comedy
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Good Vibes - 2024-06-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Good Vibes - 2024-06-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Good Vibes - 2024-06-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Good Vibes - 2024-06-15 19:00:00 ical