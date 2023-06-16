× Expand Jesse Chieffo Johnny Beehner on stage. Johnny Beehner

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by JOHNNY BEEHNER:

Johnny Beehner puts on a good, clean show that will leave you in stitches. He’s gives you everything you want from a comic: silliness, likeability, and a whole lot of fun. With a background in improvisational theater, including training at Chicago’s prestigious Second City and the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles, Johnny brings a very unique style to the stage. He made his network television debut in January of 2015 as one of the last comedians to appear on the Late Show with David Letterman. He has also made numerous appearances on FOX’s Laughs, has appeared on AXS’s Gotham Comedy Live, and regularly appears on the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Show. His comedy can be heard regularly on XM/ Sirius Satellite radio.

Performances by: Johnny Beehner, Andrew Shaw, Devin Blake, Eli Wilz

Live piano by: M﻿att Jordan

Hosted by: N﻿oah Mailloux

Doors open at 9:30PM, show starts 10PM.Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1376141636510335

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.