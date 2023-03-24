media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town.

Performances by: S﻿tay tuned!

Hosted by: N﻿oah Mailloux

Doors open at 9:30PM, show starts 10PM.Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1864344283905289

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.