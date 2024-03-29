× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Mike Lester. Mike Lester

media release: FRIDAY, March 29: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by MIKE LESTER:

Mike Lester is a stand-up comedian and actor from Minneapolis, MN. He was voted one of Minnesota's City Pages Artists of the Year in 2016. Mike ran a popular online sketch series with his group Lestaril, which showcased his dark wit and unique brand of humor. In 2017, he appeared in two online ads for CHEEZ-ITS through Funny Or Die. You can catch some of Mike’s stand-up on the sixth season of “Coming to the Stage” on Amazon Prime.

Mike served as Story and Copy Lead for the animated entertainment start up “Superplastic”, as well as writing and acting in the debut season “The Browns Show” starring drag queen superstar Tammie Brown on the OUT network as well as APPLE TV. Mike’s debut Album “It’s Not Delivery, It’s Mike Lester” came out in April of 2022, debuting in the top ten of comedy albums on iTunes. Over the course of 2022, Mike has amassed over 2 million views across social media platforms with his animated comedy clips.

With supporting performances by: Ben O'Connell, Alecia Altstaetter, Clarence Williams

Live piano by: Matt Jordan

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts at 8PM. Tickets $15 on Eventbrite, $20 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice