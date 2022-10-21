media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by RORY RUSCH:

Rory Rusch's presence as a stand-up is truly stand-out. Like many great comics, Rory draws from the most hilarious parts of his life--no matter how awkward or painful they may be. He has performed all over the Midwest alongside comedy heavyweights such as Nate Bargatze, Andrew Santino, and Matteo Lane. His magnetic stage presence, razor-sharp craftsmanship, and endearing self-awareness are what earned him the title of Madison's Funniest Comic in 2019, and he keeps getting funnier every time he performs.

Performances by: Rory Rusch, Craig Smith, Olivia Carter, Ryan Kushner, Special guests!

Hosted by: Matt Jordan

Doors open at 9:30PM, show starts 10PM.Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/641113204190761

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.