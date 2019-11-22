Good Will Hunting

press release: USA | 126 minutes | R | Blu-Ray | Dir. Gus Van Sant

The most brilliant mind at America's top university isn't a student, he's a kid who cleans the floors. Will Hunting is a headstrong, working-class genius who is failing the lessons of life. After one too many run-ins with the law, Will's last chance is a psychology professor, who might be the only man who can reach him. Finally, forced to deal with his past, Will discovers that the only one holding him back is himself.