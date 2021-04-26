Goodman Community Center Fundraiser

media release: The Goodman Community Center has partnered with seven local restaurants to raise money for the Center’s vital programming. From April 26 through May 1, customers dining in or ordering take-out at the participating restaurants can add a donation to their order, which will be matched – up to $10,000 – by generous gifts from Vogel Bros. Building Co. and Madison-Kipp Corporation.

“The Madison restaurant industry has been a great friend to the Goodman Center for many years,” said Jon Lica, Director of Corporate and Community Engagement for the Goodman Center. “And these restaurants and their owners in particular have gone above and beyond for us. We wanted to give back to them by asking our community to show them some love, while also raising money for the incredible programs the Goodman Center offers.”

The participating restaurants include: Cento, Grampa’s Pizzeria, Harmony Bar & Grill, Harvest, Monty’s Blue Plate Diner, Player’s Sports Bar and Rosie’s Coffee Bar and Bakery.

Restaurants have been hit hard throughout the pandemic, and Madison has seen more than a few dining establishments close their doors over the last year. The Goodman Center is encouraging community members to support these great partners – and give some good to the Center as well – all next week.

Order online, call or dine-in:

Lica shares some ways these restaurants have supported GCC

Cento: “Chris Myers began supporting Goodman when he was the executive chef at Fresco Rooftop Restaurant and has continued to support us an executive chef at Cento. He was the first ever featured chef for our Pop-Up Dinner Series. His incredible collaboration and feedback paved the way for five years of successful community dinners that provide unique employment opportunities for teens with barriers to employment.”

Grampa’s Pizzeria: “It has been great working with Gil Altschul of Grampa’s over the years. For almost two years, we partnered on a monthly fundraiser called Pizza to Pantry. In that time, they raised nearly $2,000 for GCC’s Fritz Food Pantry, and we can always count on Gil to donate gift cards for a silent auction or prize drawing.”

Harmony Bar & Grill: “We’re grateful to Brennen Nardi and the team at Harmony for many, many years of support. Harmony’s annual golf outing was a huge success for many years, and although the event has run its course, its Art Sale fundraisers live on. Many gift cards have been donated and we owe them a good deal of thanks.”

Harvest: “It has been a great pleasure to work with Tami Lax of Harvest Restaurant. Her annual Italian Wine and Truffle Dinner benefited the Goodman Center and raised several thousand dollars over several years. She has always been quick to donate gift certificates and even sponsor events with financial contributions. Tami has always helped connect us with other restaurants, chefs and food suppliers to support GCC’s mission.”

Monty’s Blue Plate Diner: “For several years, Monty’s ran a monthly fundraiser on the first and third Tuesday to support the Fritz Food Pantry, raising necessary funds to sustain its important work. Weekly biscuit donations were always a fan favorite of pantry guests, and in the past few years, a lot of pies have been donated for the Thanksgiving Basket Drive.”

Player’s Sports Bar: “This Atwood neighborhood bar donates more money to Goodman than most businesses in the entire community. Owners Mark and Christy Kroon are delightful to work with, and they never cease to amaze me with the creative ways they galvanize their customers to support the Center. From their annual Keep Madison Warm and Fed party to Hunger Heroes fundraisers to back-to-school supply drives, they do it all!”

Rosie’s Coffee Bar and Bakery: “Goodman can always count on Coz Skaife. It is one of many organizations that Rosie’s supports with donations of delicious baked goods. Goodman events Rosie’s has supported include: donor and volunteer appreciations, Brassworks grand opening, Not Just Another Grand Opening, and the Beer and Chocolate Tasting. She’s also donated tasty treats for many staff parties and gatherings.”