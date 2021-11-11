Goodman Community Center Fundraiser

media release: We've got pizza on the brain this week (more so than usual)! Glass Nickel Pizza is coming through big time to help us provide Thanksgiving baskets to 4,000 Dane County families.

All this week, until Sunday, Nov. 14, order pizza from any Glass Nickel location in the Madison area and add a gift to our Thanksgiving Basket Drive to your order. As a bonus: Glass Nickel will match all donations, up to $4,000 total!

Support our Thanksgiving Basket Drive, support a local business and give yourself a little break tonight. Order online or in person from these locations:

Madison East, 2916 Atwood Ave., Madison | Ph: 608.245.0880

Madison West, 5003 University Ave., Madison | Ph: 608.218.9000

Fitchburg, 3191 Muir Field Rd., Fitchburg | Ph: 608.848.4877

Sun Prairie, 815 W Main St., Sun Prairie | Ph: 608.834.9919

Interested in other ways to support our Thanksgiving Basket Drive? Check out the Events tab on this page.