Goodman Pool Open for Season

media release: Thanks to Goodman's Jewelers the first 500 kids will receive FREE ADMISSION to the Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman Pool beginning at 12pm on Friday, June 10! Honoring Irwin and Robert Goodman, John and Catherine Hayes, owners of Goodman’s Jewelers continue this annual tradition of sponsoring opening day admission to the first 500 children.

“Goodman’s Jewelers is proud to continue the tradition in honor of Irwin and Robert Goodman on the opening day of this beautiful pool to sponsor the first 500 kids,” says John Hayes, owner of Goodman’s Jewelers. “We wish you all a great summer.”

The Goodman brothers were long-time supporters of many organizations in Madison, including Madison Parks. Their $2.8 million donation for the construction of the pool was just the incentive needed for this pool to be built and opened in 2006. Thanks to the Goodman Foundation and the Madison Parks Foundation , the Goodman Pool continues to provide hundreds of children, regardless of income level, access to the pool by offering fee assistance for admissions and the Goodman Waves Swim and Dive Team through the scholarship program.

Goodman Pool is open daily, weather permitting, located at 325 W. Olin Ave. and offers recreation swim, lap and tot swim, and the Goodman Waves Swim and Dive Team program. New for this summer, aquatics programs for all ages are offered by Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR). All guests are asked to review the Rules & Expectations, before visiting.

With good weather, Tot Swim and Lap Swim begin in the morning on Saturday, June 11. Tot swim is offered Saturday and Sunday mornings, weather permitting and is a time for a parent or guardian and a child aged 10 years or under to enjoy a quieter time at the pool together. See Hours & Prices, for more information and scheduling exceptions. New this year - any swimmer aged 12 years or younger, who would like to use the diving board or swim in the deep end of the lap pool, must first complete and pass a Swim Test conducted by a Pool lifeguard.

Goodman's Jewelers is Madison's oldest full-service jewelry store, first opening in 1933 by Bob and Irwin Goodman. In 1998 long-time employee, John Hayes purchased Goodman's Jewelers from the brothers and after nearly 90 years, the store remains at its original location on historic State Street, just two blocks from the Wisconsin State Capitol.