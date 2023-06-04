Goodman Youth Pride
to
Goodman Community Center-Brassworks 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: We’re excited to kick off Pride Month with our first-ever Goodman Youth Pride on June 4. The afternoon will include an open mic, clothing swap, raffle and pizza donated by Glass Nickel.
The event is open to kids and teens and their parents or guardians.
June 4, 1-4pm, Goodman Community Center, Brassworks building, 214 Waubesa St.
Info
Kids & Family, LGBT