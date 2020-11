press release: SPECIAL ONLINE EVENT: Shoppers can take advantage of Goodwill South Central Wisconsin's Facebook Live Sale Wednesday, December 2, at 6 p.m.

During the Facebook Live event, viewers can bid on a variety of different items and take advantage of curbside pickup at our Verona Road store. It’s a safe and convenient way to check off all the items on your holiday shopping list this year from the comfort of your home.