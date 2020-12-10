ONLINE: The Goodwin Project

× Expand courtesy CTM Maxwell Pearson and Maia Pearson in the Children's Theater of Madison production "The Water Gun Song."

media release: Idris Goodwin, award-winning playwright, poet and changemaker, offers four plays in partnership with Children's Theater of Madison. The plays are for multi-generational audiences to spark conversation about race in America.

The plays are:

The Water Gun Song (2nd grade & up)

Nothing Rhymes with Juneteenth (5th grade & up)

#matter (9th grade & up)

Black Flag (10th grade & up)

Free online streaming from December 10-17, 2020. Educational content is provided for each show. Study guides are exclusively offered to our teachers.

CTM is excited to bring the Madison Community these four plays that amplify antiracism topics. Vivid depictions of culture laced into honest, engaging dialogue, these theatrical pieces are meant to inspire conversations and start a dialogue for parents and children in the home.

CTM's mission is to create vibrant theater experiences that engage, educate & inspire young people and their communities. With plays such as The Water Gun Song and Black Flag, audiences will understand why children and adults should have the kinds of conversations we need to have in these days and times.

CTM will be producing and performing The Water Gun Song and Nothing Rhymes with Juneteenth. Along with these plays, CTM will showcase #matter, directed and produced by Cody Spellman and Black Flag, which was adapted and directed by Sophia Capp. Idris Goodwin in his own words:

“Theater is where we see ourselves and wrestle with our beliefs. Through the stories of others we reflect on our own. Since racism lives at the intersections of misinformation, ego, and unchecked power, the arts must counteract by cultivating personal reflection, learning, conversation and compassion.”

The CTM community celebrates visible and invisible differences in identity, gender expression, age, culture, ethnicity, race, sexual orientation, physical ability, learning style, religion, occupation, nationality, immigration status, socio-economic status, and life experiences that span these differences. With this in mind, a brilliant team of talented BIPOC artists and professionals were assembled to bring these plays to life through the CTM platform.

Not only will this team be presenting the Goodwin plays, but they will also be creating educational content for each show. Including, study guides for our teachers, activities for teachers and parents to do with their kids, and a talkback session for all audiences. All content of The Goodwin Project will be completely free to the public.

With the effects of the pandemic limiting CTM performances to a series of remastered video captures of shows past (see: https://ctmtheater.org/see-a- show/ctm-ftv), and few in person events, The Goodwin Project offers audiences new, important content to be viewed and discussed throughout the community.