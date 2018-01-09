Google Like a Librarian

press release: This class will cover some ways to make your Internet searches more effective. It’ll also show you resources to help you navigate the world wide web and ensure you’re finding the newest, most accurate information.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required and class size is limited. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.