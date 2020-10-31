press release: The Madison Mallards have released their October movie lineup, featuring a mix of classics and kid-friendly Halloween favorites at the Haunted Duck Pond Drive-In presented by Dean Health.

Kicking off the festive films is A Nightmare on Elm Street on Thursday, October 15, followed by Us, a Jordan Peele film, the weekend after on Saturday, October 24.

“We’re really excited to bring these movies to the drive-in”, says Creative Services Manager, Cassidy Sepnieski, “it seems like a perfect opportunity to bring classic scares to the big screen and also provide a safe alternative for families to have some Halloween fun.”

For Halloween weekend, Friday and Saturday the Drive-In will feature kid-friendly early showings where Maynard will hand out goody bags to each vehicle. Friday will have two movies, starting with Hotel Transylvania at 6pm. A late showing of the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show will feature a special performance by local Rocky Horror cast, Velvet Darkness.

On Halloween day, Saturday the 31st, there will be three screenings; starting with Goosebumps, followed by the 1996 classic Scream, and finishing with the original Friday the 13th.

These October movies will mark the conclusion of drive-in movies at the Duck Pond for the season. Tickets to the Duck Pond Drive-In begin at $25 per vehicle and can be purchased at mallardsbaseball.com, the Halloween weekend tickets will go on sale at a later date.