× Expand Leotha and Tamera Stanley.

press release: This is the 9th year for Gospel Carols. Last year’s event was a sell out! Gospel Carols is a concert of Christmas carols performed in a Gospel style by singers from Madison and the surrounding communities.

The choir will be accompanied by an orchestra made up of members from area churches, the Madison Symphony Orchestra and local musicians! Come hear the traditional carols with a Twist! Arranged by Leotha & Tamera Stanley.

$35 ($30 adv.; $15 ages 12 & under).