press release: Nationally-renowned gospel singers and local talent will come together for Good Friday celebration at Milwaukee’s world-class venue

The Emmy Award-winning producer and director of the renowned McDonald’s Gospelfest will bring A. Curtis Farrow Presents Gospelfest to Fiserv Forum on Friday, April 10, 2020. The first-ever Good Friday celebration at Milwaukee’s world-class venue will feature esteemed gospel artists and will serve as a showcase for local performers. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

Grammy Award-winning singer, record producer, actress and radio host Yolanda Adams and Billboard Classical Traditional chart topper Hezekiah Walker and the Love Fellowship Tabernacle Choir will give two of the headlining performances. More headliner announcements are forthcoming.

Before the headliners take the stage, nearly 100 local choirs and soloists will perform. Auditions will start the third week of January, and approximately 90 artists will be announced by Feb. 1. While the performers will sing gospel, spiritual or Christian music in the show, they are not required to belong to a church or ordinarily sing those genres in order to audition.

“Milwaukee has always been part of my heart,” Farrow said. “There is so much talent in Milwaukee, and we can’t wait to showcase the community’s gifts and talents at Fiserv Forum.”

Farrow is internationally known as the producer of the McDonald’s Gospelfest, which he has directed and produced for 20 years. Under his direction, McDonald’s Gospelfest has become the preeminent gospel event in the nation and has garnered him three Emmy awards and 14 nominations. Farrow was responsible for the organization, planning and execution of the homegoing services for the late Whitney Houston, and, most recently, he produced the homegoing services for the late Aretha Franklin, which was viewed around the world.

Over the last 38 years, Gospelfest has taken place in various cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Newark, New Jersey, and Seattle.