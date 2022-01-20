ONLINE: Government and the Environment in Wisconsin

press release: Sierra Club Wisconsin webinar.

As state treasurer, Sarah Godlewski serves on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (BCPL) and has been its Chair since 2019. Tia Nelson was Executive Secretary of the BCPL for 11 years, until 2015. Sarah and Tia Nelson will share with us their experience stewarding our state's natural resources through their positions, and discuss what roles various levels of government can play in protecting and even restoring our environment. The conversation will include Sierra Club priority issues, such as clean energy and water.

Co-hosted by Sierra Club Coulee Region Group, Fox Valley Group, Chippewa Valley Group, Four Lakes Group and Wisconsin Chapter.