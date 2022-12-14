Governor's Budget Listening Session

media release: Gov. Tony Evers today announced he's launching a statewide 'Doing the Right Thing' listening session tour to hear directly from Wisconsinites on the issues that matter to them as he prepares his 2023-25 executive budget. Topics covered in the sessions include pressing issues facing Wisconsinites and their families: addressing rising costs and national inflation; supporting our kids and public schools; ensuring healthcare is affordable and accessible; investing in high-speed internet and the state’s infrastructure and transportation systems; conservation and protecting our natural resources; and bolstering our state's workforce and building an economy that works for everyone.

“The best part of my job as governor is getting out of the Capitol and listening to Wisconsinites, whether it's at their homes or businesses, at their schools, in their farm fields, nursing homes, or at listening sessions like these,” said Gov. Evers. “Since taking office, we’ve hosted conversations regularly to hear directly from the people about the challenges we face and the kind of future we want to build for our state. These conversations have guided our work, from developing our priorities every day to preparing a budget that reflects the will of the people of this state. I can't wait to get to hear from folks and families in the weeks and months ahead about the issues they care about most.”

Gov. Evers has hosted listening sessions for two consecutive biennia to provide an opportunity for folks to share their ideas, discuss and give feedback on the state’s biennial budget, hear about pressing issues affecting Wisconsinites and their families, and how the state can best support our local communities. Unlike typical listening sessions, the governor’s listening sessions involve facilitated, smaller group discussions that allow participating Wisconsinites to engage in conversation and dialogue with other Wisconsinites who share or have different perspectives on an issue as Gov. Evers, members of the Evers Administration and the governor's cabinet, and other state and local elected leaders have the opportunity to learn and listen.

The governor's listening session tour will begin in 2022 and carry on into 2023. The governor will host three budget listening sessions before the end of the year, including one virtual listening session in addition to in-person events in Kenosha and Green Bay. Additional listening session locations and dates will be announced in the new year.

All participants should register to attend at the links below. Wisconsinites are also welcome to submit written comments on any topic at any time before or after the listening sessions here. Members of the press are also invited to attend and will receive RSVP information in advance of the listening sessions.

Budget Listening Session in Kenosha: Tuesday, December 13, at 5:30 p.m. Register to attend here.

Virtual Budget Listening Session: Wednesday, December 14, at 6 p.m. Register to attend via Zoom here.

Budget Listening Session in Green Bay: Tuesday, December 20, at 5:30 p.m. Register to attend here.